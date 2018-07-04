Rabio, Japan's octopus oracle, becomes sashimi
An octopus who successfully predicted all of Japan's World Cup group-stage matches has been killed and turned into sashimi, according to media reports.
The mollusc, named Rabio, chose the winners of Japan's matches during an experiment in a paddling pool.
Despite gaining national attention for its success, however, the fisherman who caught Rabio, Kimio Abe, sent him to market before Japan's third match against Poland.
The giant Pacific octopus had successfully predicted Japan would lose that match, but he was unfortunately not around to see his prophecy come true. Abe added that another octopus will be used to predict future matches at Russia 2018, though he said this before Japan's loss to Belgium in the last 16. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now