Rabiot held hostage by PSG, says agent

Adrien Rabiot's agent has accused Paris Saint-Germain of holding the midfielder "hostage" after he was suspended for going to a nightclub following their Champions League defeat by Manchester United.

The French international has been in conflict with PSG as he wants to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract runs out.

Agent Veronique Rabiot, who is also the player's mother, insisted her son had "done nothing wrong".