Rafa Benitez: 2018 Liverpool side better than 2005 champions

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez believes the current side's attacking trio mark them out as a superior unit to the one he guided to a famous 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

Forwards Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have plundered 29 goals between them in Europe's elite club competition this season heading into Sunday morning's (Singapore time) final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

"They talk about the 'Miracle of Istanbul', but this team are better," said Benitez.

That Liverpool squad was hardly short of quality with Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Dietmar Hamann pulling the strings in midfield, but Benitez said Juergen Klopp's side have more players capable of settling a contest on their own.

"We had Stevie, also some players with experience and quality... We had players who worked very hard, we had a good balance," he said.