Raheem Sterling gets Virgil van Dijk’s vote for PFA Player of the Year

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he voted for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to be named PFA Player of the Year.

Van Dijk is one of the favourites for the award after helping Liverpool deliver a sustained English Premier League title challenge, while Sterling has recorded 15 league goals and nine assists for City, their rivals for the league crown.

"I voted for Raheem Sterling," van Dijk said.

"I thought he deserves it. He's had a fantastic season. I could have voted for Bernardo Silva as well and another couple of players from Manchester City.

"But I'm just being honest. He has improved a lot as a player."

PFA rules prohibit players from voting for their teammates.

Liverpool, who have kept 17 clean sheets in the league this season, are also still in the hunt for the Champions League trophy and would have played Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final this morning.

Van Dijk said he was focused on winning with the team, not on individual accolades.

"Individual trophies? I don't know," the Dutchman said.

HARD WORK

"Of course, you're going to be proud, that's something you have to be, but all the hard work in the training ground is something we all did together.