Raheem Sterling tests Covid-19 negative after Usain Bolt’s party

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has tested negative for Covid-19 after attending Usain Bolt's birthday party in Jamaica last week.

There were fears for the England international's health after eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt entered self-isolation after his party, while awaiting results of his own coronavirus test.

Jamaica's health minister Dr Christopher Tufton has since said that the sprint legend has been informed of his Covid-19 positive test result, adding that contact tracing was underway, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Sterling, however, has tested negative in Jamaica, and will take another test when he returns to England.

A source close to the 25-year-old told Sky Sports: "Raheem feels fine and is showing no symptoms of coronavirus."

A City spokesman said the club are in regular contact with Sterling.

Sterling was yesterday named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

Bolt held a largely mask-free big 34th birthday bash last Friday, in spite of Jamaica instituting a cap of no more than 20 people at public events.

Besides Sterling, who was born in the Jamaican capital Kingston, other famous sportspeople who attended Bolt's party include cricketer Chris Gayle and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey - both of whom are Jamaican.

Fans wished Bolt a speedy recovery on social media - "drink up your ginger tea," one wrote - although some accused him of carelessness.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bolt's birthday party.

"There are reports of an activity related to Usain Bolt," he told a virtual news conference.

"These matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on these matters in (the) near future."

Daily confirmed cases in Jamaica have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago. The Caribbean nation now has 1,612 confirmed cases, with 622 active cases and 16 deaths from Covid-19.

The pick-up has raised concerns over next month's national elections.