Football

Ralph Hasenhuettl signs 4-year deal with Southampton

Jun 03, 2020 06:00 am

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has signed a four-year contract to stay with the club until 2024, eight months since his team suffered a record 9-0 English Premier League mauling at home to Leicester City.

The deal marks a remarkable change in fortunes for the 52-year-old Austrian, who joined Southampton on a 2½-year contract in December 2018 after Mark Hughes' departure and rescued them from relegation last season.

After a slow start, Southampton enjoyed a good run of form in December and January with victories over Leicester, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The Saints were 14th in the league, with nine games remaining, when the Covid-19 pandemic halted football in England. - REUTERS

