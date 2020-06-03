Ralph Hasenhuettl signs 4-year deal with Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has signed a four-year contract to stay with the club until 2024, eight months since his team suffered a record 9-0 English Premier League mauling at home to Leicester City.

The deal marks a remarkable change in fortunes for the 52-year-old Austrian, who joined Southampton on a 2½-year contract in December 2018 after Mark Hughes' departure and rescued them from relegation last season.

After a slow start, Southampton enjoyed a good run of form in December and January with victories over Leicester, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.