Ramos charged for getting booked on purpose

European football's governing body Uefa has charged Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos with "receiving a yellow card on purpose" in the club's Champions League tie against Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Ramos fouled Kasper Dolberg in the 89th minute of the last-16, first-leg tie in Holland, which the holders won 2-1.

As a result, the 32-year-old is suspended from the second leg next Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Uefa decided to investigate the incident after Ramos told reporters he would "be lying if I said I didn't force (the booking)". However, Ramos later insisted that he had meant the foul.

He said: "I was referring to forcing the foul, a foul that was inevitable. Not to forcing the booking.

"That's why I said that I would lie if I said I did not know that I was carrying a penalty, just as I knew that I had no other choice than to make a mistake.

"That's what I meant when I said that, in football, you have to make complicated decisions."

Missing the home tie against the Dutch side would reduce Ramos' chances of possibly missing a more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped out after the quarter-final stage.

However, if a player is found to have obtained a booking deliberately, he can be banned for two games.

When asked if he knew the foul could lead to a yellow card and a ban, Ramos said: "Yes, but I had no choice."

Ramos' teammate Dani Carvajal was punished by Uefa last season for intentionally getting booked in a group-stage game at Apoel Nicosia.

The fullback was suspended for their final group game against Borussia Dortmund and their last-16, first-leg tie against Paris St Germain.