Ramos rallies troops to back Lopetegui

Captain Sergio Ramos wants everyone at Real Madrid to stay united and back under-pressure coach Julen Lopetegui, after the European champions crashed to their fourth defeat in five games on Saturday.

Jose Morales' strike and a Roger Marti penalty had put Levante two up inside the opening quarter of the La Liga contest at the Santiago Bernabeu but, with Real on their worst goal drought since 1985 (464 minutes), the Los Blancos were left with a mountain to climb.

After 481 minutes of normal time without a goal, Marcelo scored for Real, sparking hopes of a comeback that eventually didn't materialise, AFP reported.

The result leaves Real four points adrift of Barcelona, who defeated Sevilla 4-2 to top the standings, with Alaves second on 17 points and Sevilla third on 16 points.

Atletico Madrid are fourth, also on 16 points, after they were held 1-1 away at Villarreal.

"It's a very bad run that Real cannot afford," Ramos was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"Today, the team gave everything but, at other times, we have had more luck.

"Individual mistakes have condemned us but we should not point the finger at anyone, the only way to turn this around is to be united.

"Lopetegui is a very motivating person, he convinces and we have to believe. He is the first to believe, we need unity."

Marcelo added: "We are with the coach until the death."

There is a thinking that this Sunday's "El Clasico" could be the final game for Lopetegui, with a positive result required at the Nou Camp to save his job.

Real also face Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) in a Champions League Group G encounter.ň

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Real president Florentino Perez has decided to give Lopetegui another seven days to turn things around, with Antonio Conte waiting in the wings. The Italian has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in May.

Asked about his future, Lopetegui said: "I'm more motivated than ever. It is the last thing I am thinking about.

"I am thinking only about lifting the players because it's the only way to change this run. We have to prepare ourselves for the next game."

Paco Lopez took charge of Levante in March and oversaw eight wins from 11 to avoid relegation. This season, they are now a point behind Real in seventh.

"I told the guys talent has its limits, but faith and conviction do not," Lopez said.

"This team believe in what they are doing."