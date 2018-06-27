Ramos: We must change our mood

Fresh from topping one of the toughest groups of the World Cup, Spain have gone into self-criticism mode.

La Furia Roja needed a stoppage-time goal by Iago Aspas to salvage a 2-2 draw with bottom-placed Morocco in their final Group B match yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spain were never ahead during the match, with Khalid Boutaib pouncing on a defensive mix-up in the 14th minute before Isco equalised five minutes later.

A towering Youssef En-Nesyri header restored the Africans' advantage before Aspas' late intervention.

After the match, Spain captain Sergio Ramos spoke of the need to change the team's "current mood as soon as possible".

He told Spanish newspaper Marca: "It was important to progress from the group, so not everything is as bad as some people might say, but the performance was not what it should be.

"We have a lot of attacking threat but in defence we must be more careful as that has cost us so far.

"We must reduce the margin of error because from now on, if we perform poorly we are out."

Spain coach Fernando Hierro, too, claimed his team was allowing teams too many opportunities and struggling to defend against counter-attacks. He told Spanish broadcaster Telecinco: "We must have some self-criticism.

"This is not the path to what we all want. We know we must not give up so many chances. We know we can pose danger in attack, but we must do better defending counter-attacks."

Isco also implored his team to stop "gifting goals" but also highlighted the need for Spain to "play simpler football".

He said: "We went out a little hesitant again. This can't keep happening to us. From now, we must start games as a matter of life or death.

"We can't keep gifting goals, we have to be focused. We're missing what we know best, which is to control the game...

" We have to play simpler and not make mistakes on the ball so they can't score from set-pieces."

ROUND OF 16