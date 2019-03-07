Ramos' yellow-card ploy backfires

Real Madrid sorely missed their intentionally absent captain Sergio Ramos as the holders were thrashed 4-1 at home by Ajax Amsterdam and crashed out of the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time), coach Santiago Solari said after the defeat.

Ramos was suspended for the last-16, second leg after picking up a yellow card in their 2-1 victory in Holland.

The 32-year-old had his ban doubled to two games by Uefa after admitting he had deliberately tried to get booked.

The Spain international's hopes of missing the return leg to reduce his chances of a ban ruling him out of a more important game later in the competition has, however, ended up looking like a miscalculation.

Ramos watched from his customised VIP box, where filming for his documentary was taking place, as Real were torn apart by a young Ajax side, reported Reuters.

"Without talking badly about any of our players, of course we missed our captain," Solari told Movistar.

VINICIUS OUT

Meanwhile, more misery is in store for Solari.

Real said yesterday that Brazilian forward Vinicius suffered ligament damage in his right shin during the match, which could rule him out for eight weeks. The 18-year-old was reduced to tears when forced off in the first half.