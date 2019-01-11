Ramsey set to cash in with Juventus move: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to seal a money-spinning move to Italian champions Juventus when his contract with the Gunners expires in the summer, according to reports yesterday.

The Welsh international will bring an end to 10 years at Arsenal at the end of the season after talks over a new deal broke down with the English Premier League giants in September.

According to The Guardian, Ramsey will become Juventus' second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo by signing a five-year deal worth £140,000 (S$241,000) a week.

Ramsey, 28, is already free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

Having joined Arsenal from his hometown club Cardiff City for £4.8m in 2008, Ramsey has scored 62 goals in 354 games for the Gunners and won the FA Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Despite making clear his future lies away from the Emirates, Ramsey has continued to play a big part in Unai Emery's first season at Arsenal, scoring three goals in 25 appearances.

Emery insisted yesterday that he will still count on Ramsey for the rest of the season even if he does finalise a deal with Juventus.

Said Emery: "In the last match, I was very happy with him. I asked in the last match at Blackpool if he is OK to help us play and he said, 'Yeah, coach, I want to play' and he played with a very big behaviour and commitment to us.

"After, his future belongs to him, his family and agent. Every day he's here with us, he's working very well. I want his behaviour and his focus to be on West Ham on Saturday."