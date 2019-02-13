Ramsey signs for Juventus

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a four-year deal to join Juventus on a free transfer from next July, the Italian champions said yesterday.

As the 28-year-old Wales international's contract will have ended, Arsenal will not be entitled to a transfer fee. British media reported he will earn £400,000 (S$700,000) a week.

"As a result of the registration of the player, Juventus will incur additional costs of 3.7 million euros (S$5.7 million), to be paid by July 10," the Serie A leaders said.