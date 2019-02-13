Football

Ramsey signs for Juventus

Feb 13, 2019 06:00 am

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a four-year deal to join Juventus on a free transfer from next July, the Italian champions said yesterday.

As the 28-year-old Wales international's contract will have ended, Arsenal will not be entitled to a transfer fee. British media reported he will earn £400,000 (S$700,000) a week.

"As a result of the registration of the player, Juventus will incur additional costs of 3.7 million euros (S$5.7 million), to be paid by July 10," the Serie A leaders said.

The move brings to an end Ramsey's 11-year spell with the Gunners. - AFP

Bank: Man who made world’s most iconic save dies
Football

Man who made world's most iconic save dies

Related Stories

AFC says it worked ‘tirelessly’ to free Araibi

Benitez: In England they don’t understand the rules

Richard Buxton: Tottenham aspire to be Borussia Dortmund

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football