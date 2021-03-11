Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: Liverpool fans don’t want me as boss

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said it is his dream to take charge of his former team Liverpool one day, but has no intention of replacing Juergen Klopp, who has come under pressure amid a stunning slump in form.

Gerrard, 40, took the helm at Rangers in 2018 and guided them to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 this season, denying Celtic a 10th successive crown in the process.

His success has seen him tipped to take over from Klopp, whose English Premier League champions have lost eight times in the league since January and dropped to eighth in the table.

However, Gerrard sought to dismiss the link, saying: "The Liverpool fans don't want me to be the manager. They want Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager - and I'm totally with them... I hope Juergen stays at Liverpool for many years."

The former Reds captain said that his time to be Liverpool manager has yet to come, adding: "Who's to say I'll ever be good enough?"