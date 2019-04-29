Football

Ranieri happy if Conte takes over at Roma

Apr 29, 2019 06:00 am

AS Roma's interim coach Claudio Ranieri said he would be "super happy" if Antonio Conte becomes his successor.

Asked by Sky Sports if he knew anything about the club approaching Conte to take over from him at the end of the season, Ranieri replied: "I'm the last one to know these things... if Antonio comes, I'll be super happy".

Ranieri was speaking after leading Roma to a 3-0 home win over Cagliari yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 600th club goal to help champions Juventus draw 1-1 with Inter Milan. - REUTERS

Sheffield United, Norwich City earn EPL promotion

