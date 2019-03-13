Ranieri off to winning start with Roma

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri adopted a safety-first approach as they enjoyed a winning start to his second spell in charge by beating struggling Empoli 2-1 in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday morning (Singapore time).

First-half strikes by Stephan El Shaarawy and Patrik Schick, either side of a Juan Jesus own goal, moved Roma within three points off the top four.

But they had Alessandro Florenzi sent off with 10 minutes left while VAR denied Empoli a late equaliser.

Ranieri joined Roma last Friday until the end of the season, after Eusebio di Francesco was sacked in the wake of a 3-0 derby defeat by Lazio and a Champions League last-16 exit to Porto.

"I didn't expect us to play better, because this was a tense team that was anxious and still dealing with recent events," Ranieri said after the game.

"They (Roma) conceded most of their goals this season by playing out from the back, so I told them to adopt a safety-first approach there."