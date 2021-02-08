Raphael Varane inspires comeback win for Real Madrid

Real Madrid fought back as Raphael Varane scored twice to complete a gutsy 2-1 win over bottom club Huesca on Saturday and ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

Real dug deep against Huesca, with centre-back Varane twice finishing in the second half to seal victory after Javier Galan's stunning strike had put the hosts in front.

With the win, Real reduced the gap behind leaders Atletico Madrid to seven points, with Diego Simeone's men having two games in hand.

"We are not comfortable, we were OK, but we have to build and go step by step until we're playing well again," said Zidane.