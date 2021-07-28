Raphael Varane set to join Man United: Reports

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for an initial £34 million (S$63.7m), British media reported on Monday.

Sky Sports said the fee would rise to £41 million, including add-ons for World Cup-winner Varane, who has one year remaining on his contract at Real.

The 28-year-old has featured over 350 times for the Spanish club, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies since joining them in 2011 from French side Lens.

He lifted the World Cup with France in 2018, and played in all four of their games at this year's European Championship as they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16.

Should his move to Old Trafford be completed, Varane would find himself vying for a place in the centre of United's defence with club captain Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Last week, England winger Jadon Sancho also joined United from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73 million.

United finished second in last season's English Premier League but were a huge 12 points adrift of champions and rivals Manchester City in the table.

The Red Devils have not won a major trophy since the 2017 Europa League.

Their last EPL title success came in celebrated manager Sir Alex Ferguson's final season before retirement eight years ago.