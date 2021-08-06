Rapinoe, Lloyd fire US women to football bronze

Megan Rapinoe scored twice, including direct from a corner, as the United States claimed a consolation bronze in the Olympic women's football tournament yesterday with a 4-3 victory over Australia in Kashima.

The 36-year-old struck either side of a Sam Kerr goal before Carli Lloyd, 39, drilled in a third for the Americans and added a fourth after poor Australian defending.

The Matildas reduced the deficit with goals from Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik, but the US held on.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski recalled both Rapinoe and Lloyd following the Americans' 1-0 defeat by Canada in the semi-final, which ruined their hopes of a fifth Olympic title.

While she rued their earlier poor performances, Lloyd said: "This is a medal, just a different colour, but we're going home with that medal and it's really, really special."