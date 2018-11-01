Rashford needs to improve finishing: Robson

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford needs to improve his finishing skills and target 20 to 30 goals per season, whether he plays as a central striker or on the wing, according to former club captain Bryan Robson.

Rashford, who turned 21 yesterday, has scored just once in seven English Premier League appearances and failed to shine in last Sunday's 2-1 win over Everton when deployed in a central role.

Robson was pleased with the improvement in Rashford's strength and stamina, but said the England international had to do more to take the next step in his development.

"The only thing I'd like to see is his finishing being that little bit better, where we get Marcus up to 20 or 30 goals in a season, whether he's playing out wide or through the middle," Robson, who spent 13 years at United, told the club website.

"He's adapted well, because he has been playing wide as a player for quite some time now.

"But it educates you as a player and Marcus is going the right way to be a top-class player for Manchester United over the years ahead."

In recent times, Rashford has been overshadowed by fellow forward Anthony Martial, who has scored four goals in his last four matches.

Teammate Nemanja Matic believes the Frenchman doesn't realise how good he is.

Said Matic: "Anthony is a great player and he needs to understand that. He needs more confidence...