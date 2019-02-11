Rashford is our Mbappe: Solskjaer

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Marcus Rashford is to his Manchester United side what Kylian Mbappe is to Paris Saint-Germain.

The young attackers will face off on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) when their teams meet in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash at Old Trafford.

Both players were left out of their team's starting line-ups at the weekend as PSG boss Thomas Tuchel and his United counterpart Solskjaer sought to keep their attacking wunderkinds fresh for Wednesday.

United moved into the top four of the English Premier League for the first time since beating Leicester City on the opening day after defeating Fulham 3-0 thanks to a double from Paul Pogba and a superb solo goal from Anthony Martial.

PSG, meanwhile, bounced back from their first league loss of the season with a 1-0 win over Bordeaux thanks to an Edinson Cavani goal.

With World Cup winner Mbappe at just 20, and Rashford a year older at 21, they represent the next generation of elite forwards.

"Marcus is going to be a top-quality player," said Solskjaer.

"I love working with him. I am sure PSG will look at Marcus the way we look at Mbappe - he's one of the main threats...

"I have seen Mbappe 'live' once and Marcus every single day.

"Strikers don't really dominate football but the pair of them will have a massive impression on football for the next 10 years.

"They will really light it up."

While Solskjaer sees the similarities between Rashford and Mbappe, Ander Herrera told ESPN FC his United teammate, who has scored eight and bagged three assists in his last 13 matches for the Red Devils, is "different" from anyone else in world football.

The Spanish midfielder said: "He's different.

"We know at that moment there are some fantastic wingers in modern football: (Ousmane) Dembele, we have also (Raheem) Sterling, who is a fantastic player, Anthony Martial, Eden Hazard... but I think Marcus is different.

"Marcus can shoot, Marcus can do one-against-one but he has also the quality to combine and to not lose the ball for the team.

"I couldn't say one player that reminds me of Marcus Rashford... I think he is already a top, top, top player but I think he will even improve with time in decision-making and he will be unstoppable."

United go into the clash with PSG boosted by the news the French side will miss attackers Neymar and Cavani, while right-back Thomas Meunier is an injury doubt.

While Les Parisiens were heavy favourites when the draw was made, United forward Alexis Sanchez believes his side can snatch that mantle should they win the first leg and keep a clean sheet at home.

The Chilean told the Daily Mirror: "The Champions League is a dream for any footballer. I lived with that dream at Barcelona...

"I hope I can win it one day and why not here?

"United are a club with so much history and are capable of beating any rival.

"If we win at Old Trafford and we don't concede, then I think we would be favourites for the second leg.

"I think we can do that and I see this United team with a lot of chances to score in Paris."