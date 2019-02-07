Rashford perfect for Barcelona: Kluivert

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert has touted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as an ideal addition for his former club.

The England attacker has been in good form, scoring eight and bagging three assists in his last 13 matches for United, and there has been speculation in the media that Real Madrid and Barca have begun to take notice.

Cameroon assistant manager Kluivert told Dubai-based website Sport360: "I like Marcus Rashford a lot.

"It will be really difficult to get him over.

"But he is a good player.

"I don't see a lot of players who can play in Barcelona.

"(Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang, perhaps, he can play.

"There is not a lot. Maybe some players who can play in La Liga, young players.

"But, for me, I think the best one is Marcus Rashford.

"He has got the skills, the attitude, he's quick, he's fast, he can score goals."

Barcelona were linked to a host of attackers during the January transfer window before making a shock loan move for Kevin-Prince Boateng, 31.

However, with the La Liga champions' two main attackers Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in their 30s, regeneration of their forward line will likely still be part of their plans at the end of the season.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said he is already planning for the next season, but dampened hopes of Neymar making a return to the Nou Camp.

There has been much speculation that the Brazilian star is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and would like a return to La Liga with Barca or Real.

Bartomeu told Spanish radio programme El Partidazo de COPE: "I have never spoken to them, nor have the father or player called me to return to Barca. They have not called.

"We are preparing for next season and the name of Neymar is not on the table.

"We are talking about a PSG player, and I do not think that PSG want to get rid of a player like him."