Raul Jimenez completes Wolves’ comeback against Tottenham Hotspur

Wily striker Raul Jimenez struck a superb 73rd-minute winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers twice came back from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 and leapfrog them into sixth place in the English Premier League table last night.

Steven Bergwijn gave Jose Mourinho's Spurs the lead in the 13th minute by slamming home a rebound to spare the blushes of Dele Ali, whose weak shot with the goal at his mercy was parried by Rui Patricio.

EPL TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 2 3 (Steven Bergwijn 13, Serge Aurier 45) (Matt Doherty 27, Diogo Jota 57, Raul Jimenez 73)

The visitors struck back 14 minutes later through Ireland international Matt Doherty, who took advantage of some poor defending to score after Spurs failed to clear Ruben Vinagre's cross.

Serge Aurier restored the lead just before half-time, collecting the ball just inside the box before curling a sublime left-footed shot inside the far post, but again Wolves came back as Diogo Jota scored from close range in the 57th minute.

With Spurs midfielder Alli spurning several decent chances, Jota then set up Jimenez for the winner, sliding the ball into his path in the 73rd minute for Jimenez to cut swiftly inside before curling a left-footed strike into the net.

Wolves are behind Manchester United on goal difference, while Spurs slip to seventh, two points behind Wolves.