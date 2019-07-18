Ravel Morrison joins Sheffield United

Sheffield United have signed former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison on a one-year deal, following a trial period with the club with an option to stay longer, the newly promoted English Premier League side said on Tuesday.

"Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties. I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability," said Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be."

Morrison becomes Wilder's fourth major signing of the close season, following the arrival of Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka and Callum Robinson.