RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in thrilling 3-3 Bundesliga draw

Patrik Schick snatched a draw for RB Leipzig in a pulsating 3-3 draw at title rivals Borussia Dortmund yesterday morning (Singapore time) that moved them three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Timo Werner scored a brace as Leipzig came from behind twice in the second half in a fiery encounter at the Signal Iduna Park.

The draw means third-placed Dortmund missed the chance to move second ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, who can join Leipzig on 34 points with a win over bottom side Paderborn this morning.

Julian Weigl, Julian Brandt and Jadon Sancho got the goals for the home side.

"The game opened up after the break and we played with more courage and emotion," said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"In the future, we need to make sure that we play like that from the beginning of big games. It was a lucky point for us. Dortmund could have defeated us, but they didn't."

OTHER RESULTS: Werder Bremen 0 Mainz 5, Augsburg 3 Duesseldorf 0, Union Berlin 0 Hoffenheim 2