RB Leipzig concede title after 1-0 loss to leaders Bayern

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann all but conceded the Bundesliga title after his side lost 1-0 at home to league leaders Bayern Munich yesterday morning (Singapore time), following a first-half goal from Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka smashed the ball into the top corner shortly before the break as Bayern opened up a seven-point lead over second-placed Leipzig with seven games left.

"For us, it's about finishing second in the table. We're playing a good season and we want to keep going, even if our first chance of a title is gone," Nagelsmann told Sky Germany.

Bayern, who were without their injured star striker Robert Lewandowski, remain cautious.

"We will not say today that the season is over," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick as his men turn their attention to their Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Paris Saint-Germain at home on Thursday morning.