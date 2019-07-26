Football

RB Leipzig seal $38m deal for Everton's Ademola Lookman

Jul 26, 2019 06:00 am

England Under-21 forward Ademola Lookman has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer from English Premier League club Everton, both clubs announced yesterday.

Leipzig, who finished third last season and qualified for the Champions League, said the 21-year-old had signed a five-year contract.

The BBC reported that the deal for Lookman was worth £22.5 million (S$38.4 m).

Lookman ended the 2017/18 campaign on loan to Leipzig before returning to Merseyside club Everton, playing 24 times in all competitions last season and scoring once. - REUTERS

