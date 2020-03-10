RB Leipzig star Timo Werner reiterates desire to play for ‘a big team’

Ahead of the most important home game in the club's brief history, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner believes he has the "potential to play for a big team".

Leipzig host Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena tomorrow morning (Singapore time) for their Champions League last-16, second-leg clash.

They are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, thanks to Werner's 58th-minute penalty, which secured a 1-0 win in London last month.

Speaking as part of an interview for Sky TV Germany's "The Timo Werner Special", to be aired before the game, he said: "I have the potential to play for a big team".

While the quote may have appeared to be a slight dig against his current side, Werner suggested his attitude reflects his desire to improve, rather than simply a wish to move on.

"I believe it would be different (at a bigger club) because the pressure would be much greater."

Werner, who turned 24 last week, said he needed to improve his consistency to a point where he "shows Timo Werner exists in 30 out of 30 games, not 28 out of 30".

"For me, having (consistency) in mind is one thing I still have to learn...

"At the end of the day, you need to become a champion - that's always the case with big clubs."

Werner, who has been heavily linked to Liverpool, as well as fellow Bundesliga title hopefuls Bayern Munich, has scored 21 times in 25 league games this season - second only to Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (25).

Werner has encouraged transfer speculation with Liverpool, saying last month that they were the "best team in the world at the moment" and he was "honoured to be linked with them".

"There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit it there," he added.

German publication Bild added fuel to the speculation, saying that the Reds could sign Werner this summer and loan him back to Leipzig for a season.

Julian Nagelsmann left Werner on the bench for 60 minutes during his side's 0-0 draw with VfL Wolfsburg last Saturday.

The 32-year-old was confident of his side's chances against Spurs, saying: "I hope we will start the game the same way like we did in Tottenham, then we've got a good chance to go in the next round.

"I think that they will defend the same way like in the previous match... Perhaps we will get a bit more space to create our own goals, but it's important to defend the counter-attacks of Tottenham because they are very good at counter-attacks."