Real agree $77m deal for Porto’s Militao

Real Madrid have clinched a deal to sign Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Portuguese champions Porto from next season, the two clubs announced yesterday.

Porto said Real had agreed to pay the player's release clause of 50 million euros (S$76.6m), effective at the end of the season. The 21-year-old has agreed a six-year contract with Real and will become coach Zinedine Zidane's first signing after the Frenchman replaced Santiago Solari on Tuesday.

Militao, who joined Porto last year from Sao Paulo, made his Brazil debut last September in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

Militao, who can also play at right-back, reinforces a Real defence that has often been diminished by injuries this season. He is likely to be followed by several more new arrivals before the start of next season as Real prepare to rebuild following what has been a disappointing campaign.