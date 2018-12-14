Real back Isco against boo boys

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has had a target on his back in recent weeks.

Dani Carvajal has come out in defence of his Real Madrid teammate Isco, insisting the playmaker will not "hide" in the face of whistles from fans.

Isco was booed by supporters during Real's shock 3-0 home defeat by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time) - the club's worst European home defeat in their history, reported Football Espana.

"I do not know if Isco was whistled by the fans or not," Carvajal told Movistar+.

"The only thing I know for sure is that Isco is brave, he will not let whistles get to him and he will not hide if they happen.

"He always demands the ball, he always try to force changes in the game and to make his mark, and that won't change."

Real director Emilio Butragueno also sided the Spain international and urged fans to support the players instead.

"All we want to achieve is with the fans, the players and the club. Whistling a player weakens us and helps the opponents and, above all, when in an adverse situation," Butragueno was quoted as saying by Sport English.

"It's a hard result to take. But the players must be supported."

Real coach Santiago Solari admitted that his playmaker had to accept the treatment from fans because his side had not performed well against CSKA.

"I don't like any of my players being whistled with regard to Isco, but we didn't play well and we have to accept them," said Solari, who also added that his team's efforts to rediscover their best form would not be a "path of roses".

Real have struggled for much of this campaign after seeing coach Zinedine Zidane and star player Cristiano Ronaldo leave in the close-season, with Julen Lopetegui sacked as boss in October, Reuters reported.

But a revival has started under Solari, with four wins in five games closing the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to five points.

"I know it's not a path of roses and, besides, every rose has its thorns," Solari said.

"We don't like this result, we wanted to finish with a victory."

Real went into the game against CSKA, having already qualified as Group G winners.

Fedor Chalov put CSKA in front with a curling shot in the 37th minute and Georgi Shchennikov doubled the visitors' advantage two minutes before half-time with a scrappy volley on the rebound. Iceland international Arnor Sigurdsson completed the victory when he struck a stunning third goal for CSKA in the 73rd minute.

The Russian side's remarkable victory, however, was still not enough to secure them a spot in the Europa League as they were pipped to third place in Group G by Viktoria Plzen.