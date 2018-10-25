Real coach Lopetegui stays in charge... for now

Julen Lopetegui has been in charge of Los Blancos for just four months and is guaranteed to receive a payout of £15.8million (S$28m) should he be fired by Real Madrid

Under-fire coach Julen Lopetegui will still be in charge of Real Madrid for Sunday's "El Clasico" away to arch-rivals Barcelona, club director Emilio Butragueno said after a poor 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marcelo put Real on their way to victory although the impressive Czech champions squandered a number of glaring chances before midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky pulled a goal back for the visitors, setting up a nervy finish.

Former striker Butragueno, however, said there was no danger the former Spain coach would be sacked before Sunday.

"Lopetegui will be in the dugout at the Nou Camp with absolute normality. In these type of situations, it's important to stay calm," he said.

"We hear a lot of rumours, but we are dealing with the situation as normal. I hope the team can put in a good performance against Barcelona."

Apart from "El Clasico", the financial implication of sacking Lopetegui may be a huge factor, should they go down that path.

The Real coach has been in charge for just four months and is on a contract worth £5.3million (S$9.4m) that runs until the summer of 2021, and the club have guaranteed that the Spaniard will receive a payout of £15.8m in any circumstances, the Daily Mail reported.

Butragueno also said fans needed to show the team more support, after Real were booed off the pitch at full-time by the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, who had also whistled them at the interval, Reuters reported.

"Real fans are very loyal and they think that the team should always be scoring four or five goals, but we have to change that tendency," he said.

"In delicate moments, we need the support of the crowd to change the situation."

Lopetegui, sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the World Cup for announcing he was joining Real without the national federation's consent, said he was unaffected by the boos.

"I didn't notice anything special, the fans are sovereign and they treat us very well," he said.

The 52-year-old added that he was "absolutely convinced" he will still be Real's coach against Barca and that the win over Plzen, which ended a winless spell spanning five games, would prove a "turning point" for his team.

"I am absolutely convinced of that, yes," he said.

"We won and we are already thinking from tomorrow, preparing for Sunday.

"You do not change course in one day but, today, can be a turning point for us. We have to keep gaining tranquility little by little."

Brazil defender Marcelo ended the game with a bruised foot and could not play the final minutes, but he said he would be OK to face Barca.

The left-back gave his backing to Lopetegui and gave a pointed response to criticism his side have faced from the media.

"It's marvellous that he will be with us against Barca, he is a great coach," said the Brazilian.

"It's tough when you lose but journalists are trying to damage the dressing room. Perhaps they are envious because they don't know how to play football."

Benzema was Real's star performer against Plzen and offered his backing as well.

"The boss is very good, the players are with him," AFP quoted Benzema as saying.

"It is important the coach feels the confidence of his players and I have a lot of confidence in him."