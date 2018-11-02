Real flex muscles under coach Solari

Real Madrid's interim coach Santiago Solari rested the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for the journey to Melilla.

Santiago Solari got off to the perfect start as Real Madrid's interim coach when his side thrashed Melilla 4-0 in the Copa del Rey yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In Real's first match since Julen Lopetegui was sacked after a dire run capped by a 5-1 loss to Barcelona on Sunday which left the European champions ninth in La Liga, Solari's side flexed their muscles against Melilla.

Solari saved the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos the trip to the north coast of Africa and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, but did start with captain Sergio Ramos and striker Karim Benzema against the third-division minnows.

Frenchman Benzema, who has struggled for form this season, broke the deadlock from close range after being teed up by Alvaro Odriozola, with Vinicius Junior setting up Marco Asensio for the second.

Brazilian striker Vinicius, largely ignored by Lopetegui, struck the crossbar in search of the third, which was eventually bundled in by Odriozola, another player who struggled to get minutes under Lopetegui.

Substitute Cristo Gonzalez added a fourth in stoppage time to give Solari a convincing debut win.

Solari was promoted from boss of Real's Castilla B team on Monday after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui only 139 days after his appointment.

The 5-1 Clasico humbling by Barcelona proved the last straw for Real president Florentino Perez, who will nevertheless have been warmed by the team's display.

"The team played with smiles on their faces, they were keen and committed. The final score is a result of that," Solari told reporters.

"It wasn't easy, but we worked hard and played with those characteristics.

"The pitch was heavy and they pressed very high.

"We have to be happy. The players are committed to the shirt and to the fans who are with them. I'm now a part of this group."

Solari said on Tuesday he was open to becoming Real coach on a long-term basis, and as a statement of intent he could not have asked for much more from his first game in charge.

The Argentinian, who spent five years playing for Real between 2000 and 2005, is likely to remain in the post for their La Liga game at home to Real Valladolid this weekend and could stay on for next week's trip to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Real have sounded out former Chelsea and Juventus coach Antonio Conte, but initial talks have reportedly not gone smoothly. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and the club's former midfielder Guti have also been linked.

But, if Solari continues to impress, he may well find himself signing a full-time contract as he seeks to emulate another former Castilla coach who went on to a glorious innings as Real boss - Zinedine Zidane.

Record 30-time cup winners Barcelona, meanwhile, were on the back foot against third-tier Cultural Leonesa, with goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen making some smart saves to keep Ernesto Valverde's heavily rotated side level.

Clement Lenglet headed Ousmane Dembele's free-kick home at the near post in stoppage time to earn the Catalans a narrow advantage heading into the second leg, with matches taking place from Dec 4-6.