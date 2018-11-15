Real hand Solari three-year deal as coach

European champions Real Madrid have appointed Santiago Solari as first-team coach through to June 2021, the club announced in a statement yesterday.

The 42-year-old Argentinian has led the team to four wins in four games since taking over as interim manager in place of sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui two weeks ago.

Solari has enjoyed the best start of any coach in Real's history and his appointment as permanent coach was approved by the Spanish football federation on Monday.

He played for Real from 2000 to 2005 in the Galacticos era and led Real's reserve team from 2016, until he took over from Lopetegui last month after the club's poor run of form culminated in a painful 5-1 "El Clasico" defeat by Barcelona.