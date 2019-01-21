Football

Real leapfrog Sevilla into third spot with win over the Andalusians

Jan 21, 2019 06:00 am

Real Madrid earned a 2-0 victory at home to Sevilla with late strikes from Casemiro and Luka Modric as Santiago Solari's stuttering side leapfrogged the Andalusians into third spot on 36 points in La Liga on Saturday.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro unleashed a stinging shot from outside the area in the 78th minute before Modric sealed the win in stoppage time with a cool finish.

"We needed a game like this. It was a magnificent performance, we dominated every phase of the match," said Real captain Sergio Ramos. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS:

  • Huesca 0 Atletico Madrid 3
  • Celta Vigo 1 Valencia 2
