Real Madrid are a ‘dream club’: Pogba

Paul Pogba said yesterday that he is "happy" at Manchester United but called Real Madrid "a dream club".

"Playing for Real is a dream for every kid, for every football player," the midfielder told a press conference at France's training base yesterday.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I've always said Real Madrid are a dream club for every player."

The Spanish outfit recently reappointed another World Cup-winning French midfielder in Zinedine Zidane as coach, replacing Santiago Solari.

United have also changed bosses this season, bringing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an interim replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Said Pogba: "At the moment, I'm happy in Manchester.

"I play. There's a new coach."

The former Juventus midfielder added that he hoped Solskjaer would be made Mourinho's permanent successor.

He said of Solskjaer: "Of course we want him to stay.

"The results have been great.

"I have a great relationship with him; he has a great relationship with the players.

"When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy.

"Solskjaer deserves it.

"He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

"He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players.

"This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results we had before."

Pogba's description of his relationship with his current boss is in stark contrast to his demeanour with his former one.

But the France star insisted that Mourinho's sacking had nothing to do with player power.

He said: "What was wrong?

"Bah, we did not win.

"That's why they changed coaches. It's not necessary to go into details."