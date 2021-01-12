Real Madrid are highest earners among Europe's top-six league winners

La Liga champions Real Madrid recorded overall income of 681.2 million euros (S$1.1 billion) in the 2019-20 season despite an eight per cent drop in revenue, a study by auditing firm KPMG revealed on Sunday.

The Spanish champions' revenue was the highest among the teams that won the domestic titles in Europe's six major leagues.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich recorded 607.2m euros, followed by English Premier League winners Liverpool (557m euros) and Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain (540.6m euros).

Portugal's Primeira Liga victors Porto had the lowest revenue of the six champions at 87.3m euros, behind Serie A's Juventus, whose revenue totalled 401.4m euros.

With matches cancelled or played behind closed doors from March 2020 onwards, all European champions -barring Porto - suffered the biggest blow through loss of matchday income.

Real were the hardest hit at 34.9m euros.