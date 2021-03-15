Real Madrid, Barcelona smell blood as Atletico are held

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless away draw with Getafe yesterday morning (Singapore time), despite playing the latter stages of the game with an extra man, offering renewed hope to title rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Getafe's Allan Nyom was shown a red card for a crunching tackle on Atletico's Renan Lodi in the 70th minute, but the visitors could not make their advantage count.

Substitute Moussa Dembele missed two good chances to score in the closing stages, while Luis Suarez hit the post with a sumptuous chip, leaving Diego Simeone's side on 63 points while Real are second on 57 after beating Elche 2-1 on Saturday.

Third-placed Barcelona can reduce the gap on Atletico to four points if they beat Huesca at home tomorrow morning.