Real Madrid bounce back with 1-0 win over Sevilla

Real Madrid eased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane and delivered a resounding response to their loss to Paris Saint-Germain by winning 1-0 away at high-flying Sevilla in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Karim Benzema headed in the winner at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to secure an impressive win against a previously unbeaten Sevilla side.

With the win, Real moved up to second, level on points with leaders Athletic Bilbao, who defeated Alaves 2-0.

Real put in a controlled and determined performance that was the best since Zidane's return as coach in March, giving the Frenchman some much-needed respite.

"We have had a quite difficult time but the players reacted," Zidane said.