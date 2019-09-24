Real Madrid bounce back with 1-0 win over Sevilla
Real Madrid eased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane and delivered a resounding response to their loss to Paris Saint-Germain by winning 1-0 away at high-flying Sevilla in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Karim Benzema headed in the winner at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to secure an impressive win against a previously unbeaten Sevilla side.
With the win, Real moved up to second, level on points with leaders Athletic Bilbao, who defeated Alaves 2-0.
Real put in a controlled and determined performance that was the best since Zidane's return as coach in March, giving the Frenchman some much-needed respite.
"We have had a quite difficult time but the players reacted," Zidane said.
His position had come under scrutiny after Real's woeful 3-0 defeat by PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday. - AFP
