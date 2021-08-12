Real Madrid chief Perez denies influencing Messi’s Barca exit

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied that he had any influence on Barcelona's decision to allow Lionel Messi to leave the club.

Messi had been set to stay at Barca after agreeing a 50 per cent reduction in salary, only for a dramatic U-turn last Thursday, resulting in the Argentinian attacker joining French side Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer on Tuesday.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta blamed the decision on La Liga's stringent Financial Fair Play (FFP) controls.

However, Jaume Llopis, a former board member of the Espai Barca project - which is the project for the renovation of the Nou Camp - resigned in the wake of Messi's departure before accusing Laporta of bending to Perez's will.

"Messi's departure is a move that helps Florentino. Imagine that (Kylian) Mbappe now signs for Real Madrid," he told La Vanguardia newspaper.

"Laporta was convinced by new CEO Ferran Reverter that he cannot sign the CVC (2.7 billion euro La Liga investment) deal as well as keep the Super League pact with Perez.

"It's a coincidence that Reverter is a long-time friend of Perez's and that between them, they managed to convince Laporta to change his mind and stop negotiations."

Perez, via a statement issued by Real, insisted that he has met Reverter only twice before - once four months ago and another time last Saturday at a dinner where Laporta and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli were also present.

"The statement and decision regarding Messi had already been taken and released by this time," Perez said.

"Thus, it's impossible that I've had any influence on Messi's exit, or indeed any other decision that Barcelona have taken. I would hope that Llopis rectifies his false statements as soon as possible."