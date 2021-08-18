Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti denies wanting to sign Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied reports that he is looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Spanish capital.

The Portuguese star, whose future at Juventus is uncertain, has been linked with a move away from Italy in recent weeks.

The 36-year-old's contract with the Italian giants expires at the end of the season.

Spanish television programme El Chiringuito claimed yesterday that an emotional return to the Santiago Bernabeu was on the cards for Ronaldo, who won the Champions League four times and La Liga twice with Los Blancos.

It added that Ancelotti, who coached Real from 2013 to 2015, was trying to engineer a reunion with Ronaldo.

But the Italian coach took to Twitter yesterday to deny reports - claiming he never considered signing Ronaldo.

He tweeted: "Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward."

The Spanish giants, who started their La Liga season with a 4-1 win over Alaves, have instead been linked with a big-money move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, which looks only a matter of time before it happens.

Like Ronaldo, Mbappe's deal expires at the end of the season.

Contract extension talks have stalled for the 22-year-old French forward, but PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said last week that with Lionel Messi's arrival, Mbappe has no reason to leave.

Meanwhile, Juventus have reportedly signed midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo for 35 million euros (S$55.9m), with add-ons.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the 23-year-old, who has signed a contract till June 2026, will be unveiled in a few days.

Locatelli was part of Italy's Euro 2020-winning side, scoring two goals in the 3-0 group-stage win over Switzerland.