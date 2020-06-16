Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane impressed with Eden Hazard’s showing

Coach Zinedine Zidane was pleased with Eden Hazard's performance in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Eibar yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Hazard's first season with the Los Blancos has been marred with injury woes, the most recent being a fractured ankle in February. However, the suspension of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic has given the 29-year-old time to recover.

Real took the lead through Toni Kroos and Hazard looked sharp in the first half, setting up Sergio Ramos for the second goal and playing a key role in Marcelo's third.

Hazard came off in the 61st minute, just after Eibar pulled one back through Pedro Bigas at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

"Hazard played well and he took a hit, which will do him good," Zidane told reporters.

"He's had a knock, a scare, but that's football. He was fine at half-time and he's not afraid. He is happy with what he's done and we're happy with his work and that of the whole team.

"When Hazard laid it to Sergio, he could have scored himself too, but he's altruistic, so he gave it to Sergio. It's unselfish and I love to see things like that."

Real's victory over Eibar closed the gap on league leaders Barcelona to two points on their return to La Liga action.

The game also provided Marcelo with the platform to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with the defender dropping onto his left knee and raising his right fist after scoring.