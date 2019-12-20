Real Madrid deserve to win El Clasico, says coach Zinedine Zidane

Yesterday was the first time in 17 years that El Clasico finished goalless.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was left feeling disappointed with his side's 0-0 La Liga draw at eternal rivals Barcelona, after they failed to take their chances against the champions in the rescheduled El Clasico yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Real dominated the game, but were unable to find the net as the match between Spain's most successful sides finished goalless for the first time in 17 years.

"The result feels like very little because we deserved a lot more, but football is often like that," said the Frenchman.

"If you create chances, you have to score them and we weren't able to do that. The team made a tremendous effort and, when you play like that in this stadium, you deserve more."

Zidane had a clear game plan at the Nou Camp and benched Luka Modric for the youthful and energetic Federico Valverde, with a view to breaking up Barca's possession game and hitting them frequently on the counter-attack.

Midfielder Casemiro had an effort cleared off the line by Barca's Gerard Pique in the first half and they had two penalty appeals turned down. Gareth Bale narrowly missed the target after the interval and had a goal ruled offside.

"We pressed them high up the pitch, we kept taking the ball off them and we did a really good job. We gave a great image of ourselves, but we wanted more," added Zidane, whose side are second in the standings, level on 36 points with leaders Barca.

"With the performance we put in, we deserved to win, but that's football. Sometimes you do everything right, but it doesn't come off. Sometimes you score two or three times, others you can't score at all."

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde recognised that his side struggled to cope with Real's tactics.

"We weren't able to overcome their pressure as much as we'd have liked and they caused us a few problems. We had a few chances, but we lacked fluidity," he said.

"We would have liked to have won because we were at home and under a little more pressure to win, but it was a very tough game. It's very equal at the top of the table and it will stay that way until the end of the season."

The match, which was postponed from its original date of Oct 26 due to political instability in Catalonia, kicked off after a pro-Catalan independence protest near the Nou Camp which left over 60 people injured.

The game was played in a fierce and politically charged atmosphere after a huge security operation, but Zidane had no complaints.

"Everything went well, for Madrid, for Barca and for football," he said.

"The fans wanted to see a good match and they did."