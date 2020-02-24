Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard out after breaking ankle
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, after breaking his ankle in their 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante yesterday morning (Singapore time).
"Following the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard... he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula," Real said in a statement yesterday.
The club did not give a timeline on his return, but Spanish media reported that Hazard could be out for two months, which will see him miss Real's Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City in midweek and Sunday's El Clasico with Barcelona. - REUTERS
