Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard out after breaking ankle

Feb 24, 2020 06:00 am

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, after breaking his ankle in their 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard... he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula," Real said in a statement yesterday.

The club did not give a timeline on his return, but Spanish media reported that Hazard could be out for two months, which will see him miss Real's Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City in midweek and Sunday's El Clasico with Barcelona. - REUTERS

JDT unveil $67m stadium amid great fanfare
Johor Darul Ta'zim unveil $67m stadium amid great fanfare

