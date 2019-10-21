Real Madrid lose unbeaten streak and top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the La Liga season came to a surprising end as Real Mallorca claimed a stunning 1-0 victory at a rocking Son Moix Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time) to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Balearic Islanders had managed only six goals in their opening eight games of their first season back in the big time, but one was enough to down their illustrious visitors.

It was a cracker too, thrashed home in the seventh minute by Lago Junior after the Ivorian cut in from the left and lashed a right-footed shot across Thibaut Courtois and inside the far post.

Defeat leaves Real in second place, a point behind leaders Barcelona who had beaten Eibar 3-0 earlier, as the attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann all got on the scoresheet together for the first time.

Los Blancos were without several big names including Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard, but could have no complaints as they failed to function.

A disgruntled Zinedine Zidane refused to use the absentees as a reason for Real's loss.