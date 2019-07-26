Football

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos joins Arsenal on loan

Jul 26, 2019 06:00 am

Arsenal have signed Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, the London club announced last night.

Gunners manager Unai Emery told the club website: "He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."

Ceballos, 22, scored two goals as Spain won the European Under-21 Championship last month.

He came through Sevilla's youth system before turning out for hometown club CD Utrera and, later, Real Betis.

In 2017, he joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal.

He could make his debut when Arsenal take on Lyon on Sunday.

