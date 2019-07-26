Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos joins Arsenal on loan
Arsenal have signed Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, the London club announced last night.
Gunners manager Unai Emery told the club website: "He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."
Ceballos, 22, scored two goals as Spain won the European Under-21 Championship last month.
He came through Sevilla's youth system before turning out for hometown club CD Utrera and, later, Real Betis.
In 2017, he joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal.
He could make his debut when Arsenal take on Lyon on Sunday.
