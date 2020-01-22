Real Madrid sign Reinier Jesus from Flamengo
Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage Brazilian prospect Reinier Jesus from Flamengo on a six-and-a-half-year deal, the Spanish giants announced yesterday morning (Singapore time).
According to reports in Spain and in Brazil, Real will pay the player's buy-out clause, amounting to around 30 million euros (S$45m), with 80 per cent going to Flamengo and the remainder to his representatives and his family.
The attacking midfielder - whose contract will run until June 2026 - celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.
In a statement, Real said Reinier will team up with Castilla, the club's second team who play in Spain's third tier, after competing in the ongoing South American Olympic qualifiers with Brazil's Under-23 team. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now