Real Madrid sign Reinier Jesus from Flamengo

Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage Brazilian prospect Reinier Jesus from Flamengo on a six-and-a-half-year deal, the Spanish giants announced yesterday morning (Singapore time).

According to reports in Spain and in Brazil, Real will pay the player's buy-out clause, amounting to around 30 million euros (S$45m), with 80 per cent going to Flamengo and the remainder to his representatives and his family.

The attacking midfielder - whose contract will run until June 2026 - celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.