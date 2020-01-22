Football

Real Madrid sign Reinier Jesus from Flamengo

Real Madrid sign Reinier Jesus from Flamengo
Reinier Jesus. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 22, 2020 06:00 am

Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage Brazilian prospect Reinier Jesus from Flamengo on a six-and-a-half-year deal, the Spanish giants announced yesterday morning (Singapore time).

According to reports in Spain and in Brazil, Real will pay the player's buy-out clause, amounting to around 30 million euros (S$45m), with 80 per cent going to Flamengo and the remainder to his representatives and his family.

The attacking midfielder - whose contract will run until June 2026 - celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.

In a statement, Real said Reinier will team up with Castilla, the club's second team who play in Spain's third tier, after competing in the ongoing South American Olympic qualifiers with Brazil's Under-23 team. - AFP

No issues with Danny Rose, says Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho
Football

No issues with Rose: Mourinho

Related Stories

Neil Humphreys: How Manchester United can save their season

Manchester United are on the right track: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Richard Buxton: Liverpool on the verge of invincibility

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football