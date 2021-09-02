Real Madrid will have to wait for Mbappe, as PSG don’t need the money

Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain may have dominated headlines in the past month, as did Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, but there was also another massive statement being made by PSG.

The Qatar-owned club reportedly ignored Real Madrid's bid of 180 million euros (S$286.5m) for Kylian Mbappe, who can leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Real, who signed Mbappe's compatriot - 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on Tuesday - were said to be prepared to raise their offer for the 22-year-old forward to 200m euros.

Rejecting the bid is an extraordinary decision for PSG, who reported losses of 124.9m euros in the curtailed 2019/20 season. That figure is likely to be dwarfed when last season's accounts are filed.

Yet, the French side have shown that money is no issue.

Having also added Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi in a remarkable transfer window, they also signed Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes, 18, on loan from Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Their rivals among Europe's elite cry foul but for now, PSG cannot be stopped.

The situation prompted La Liga chief Javier Tebas to tweet that state-owned clubs are a danger to football's ecosystem.