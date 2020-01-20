Football

Real Madrid win with Casemiro's double

Jan 20, 2020 06:00 am

Real Madrid started without top scorer Karim Benzema, captain Sergio Ramos and record signing Eden Hazard, but claimed a scrappy 2-1 win over Sevilla yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Casemiro's first double as a Real player proved the difference amid a three-goal flurry in the second half, during which Luuk de Jong had briefly pulled Sevilla level.

Atletico Madrid's hopes of getting back into the title race faded even further with a 2-0 defeat at struggling Eibar, wh1o scored through Esteban Burgos and Edu Exposito.

The defeat left Diego Simeone's men eight points behind Real. - REUTERS

Gattuso worried as Napoli lose again

