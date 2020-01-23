Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola joins Bayern Munich on loan
Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola has joined Bayern Munich on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season, the German champions said yesterday.
The former Real Sociedad defender, 24, joined Madrid in 2018 but has played only four La Liga matches this season.
"Following internal discussions, we agreed to follow the wishes of head coach Hansi Flick in strengthening the defence and decided to go for Alvaro Odriozola," Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.
"We are delighted about the signing and thank Real Madrid for the friendly and cooperative talks." - REUTERS
South Korea, Saudi Arabia seal Olympic spots
South Korea and Saudi Arabia qualified for the Tokyo Olympics football tournament by reaching the AFC Under-23 Championship final in Thailand yesterday.
Saudi pipped Uzbekistan 1-0 in the first semi-final, thanks to Abdullah Alhamdan's winner three minutes from time, while South Korea defeated Australia 2-0 in the second semi-final, courtesy of goals from Kim Dae Won and Lee Dong Gyeong.
With three Olympic spots available at this tournament, this means there is more than just pride at stake at the third-place play-off between Uzbekistan and Australia on Saturday.
The final will be on Sunday.
Ex-internationals and celebs in aid of Chiam See Tong Sports Fund
Singapore's former international footballers such as Nazri Nasir, Steven Tan and Indra Sahdan are set to take to Our Tampines Hub pitch at 7.30pm on Jan 31 in aid of the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund (CSTSF).
As part of the CSTSF Charity Shield, Singapore's Ex-Internationals football team will face the Celebrities Sports Club to raise about $15,000 for the fund, which helps under-resourced athletes in Singapore.
The Celebrities team include former Singapore Idol Hady Mirza and actor Zheng Geping.
Tickets for the match cost $20 and are available on Eventbrite.
For more information, e-mail info@chiamseetongsf.org
