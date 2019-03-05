Real still miss Ronaldo, says Modric

Real Madrid's Luka Modric feels his side are creating chances, but the forwards have not been prolific enough.

Real Madrid's forwards have failed to fill the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo, said midfielder Luka Modric yesterday.

The Croat, speaking ahead of Real's Champions League last-16, second-leg clash with Ajax Amsterdam tomorrow morning (Singapore time), said his team lacked consistency and goals this season.

ROUND OF 16, 2ND LEG REAL MADRID AJAX AMSTERDAM

Real failed to score in two Clasicos against Barcelona last week, being eliminated from the Copa del Rey and falling 12 points behind the La Liga leaders. Their only chance of glory lies in retaining the Champions League title.

Ronaldo, the European champions' all-time top scorer, left in July to join Juventus and Real signed young attackers Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz but no big-name forward to replace the Portuguese superstar.

"The absence of Cristiano is something every team would feel; to find a replacement for Cristiano is almost impossible," Modric said.

"Given what he did for us and this club, we miss Cristiano. The club wanted the other players to make up for what he did, divided between the strikers and that is not easy.

"Cristiano scored 50 goals and you can't find someone today who scores that many. Some of us have to take a step forward and, while not scoring 50, what we need is two or three players who score 15, 20, or 10 goals and we don't have that.

BIGGEST PROBLEM

"That is our biggest problem this year. For example, against Barca in the cup we had many chances and when you don't take advantage, your opponent punishes you.

"The club tried, it seems good, putting faith in other players like Gareth (Bale), (Marco) Asensio, Karim (Benzema); they brought in Marian, Vinicius is here.

"(Vinicius) is doing very well for his age, but sometimes things don't go how we want them to."

Vinicius has been Real's driving force over the past few weeks, but the 18-year-old has scored only three goals this season.

Club-record signing Bale has 13 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions, while top scorer Benzema has netted 20 from 42.

Real hold a 2-1 lead over Ajax from the first leg and coach Santiago Solari hopes the team can be more prolific in front of goal as they bid to seal their progress to the quarter-finals.

"Cristiano is living history at the club and all he's done for the club is shown in the trophy cabinets; we have maximum respect for him," said the coach.