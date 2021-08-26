Real’s bid for Mbappe not enough: PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected an offer from Real Madrid for France forward Kylian Mbappe, the French club’s sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport on Wednesday (Aug 25), saying the offer was “not sufficient”.

Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real had made a 160 million euro (S$254.5m) bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.

Leonardo said that PSG, who have just signed Argentina forward Lionel Messi from Barcelona, did not plan to discuss the Mbappe matter again with Real and that if the Frenchman wanted to leave, he would have to do so on PSG’s terms.

Leonardo told RMC: “Kylian Mbappe feels like leaving, this seems clear to me.... Our goal is to extend and keep him.

“If a player wants to leave, it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players.”

Leonardo would not confirm the figure of 160m euros but said the bid was “around that”.

“We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he added.

He also hit out at Real, saying: “It’s especially the way Madrid have done it that displeases us.

“Real have behaved like this for two years. It is wrong, illegal, even as they have contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not right...

“We speak lots. He has always said the same things. Kylian has always promised he would not leave the club for free. It’s what he has always said.

“We don’t foresee speaking again with Real.”

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, on loan initially and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at 180m euros.

“Real Madrid could sign Mbappe,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas in June, adding that the arrival of the Frenchman “would be very good” for the Spanish game.– REUTERS, AFP